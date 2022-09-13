Watch Now
Adam Sandler to perform at Seminole Hard Rock, 3 other Florida stops

'Billy Madison' star set to crack jokes, sing songs in Florida this November
Adam Sandler at 'Hustle' premiere, June 1, 2022
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Adam Sandler, a cast member in the Netflix film "Hustle," poses at the premiere of the film, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 14:15:52-04

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Adam Sandler is touring the Sunshine State this fall.

The actor and comedian will make four stops in Florida this November, including a performance near his Boca Raton home.

Sandler will perform Nov. 6 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Nov. 7 at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Nov. 9 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood and Nov. 10 at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

The "Billy Madison" and "Happy Gilmore" star will be "bringing his unique brand of comedy and song" on the road, according to a news release from the Seminole Hard Rock.

His official Twitter account on Monday unveiled the 15-stop tour dates and touted a "surprise guest."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $65.

