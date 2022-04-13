Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty to forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018.

The guilty plea came nearly three years after the the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star was arrested in the case that saw several delays as his lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed.

Gooding pleaded guilty to one of three allegations that he violated different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019.

He told the judge he “kissed the waitress on her lips” without consent at the LAVO New York nightclub.