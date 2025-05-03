WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the first time in four decades, SunFest won’t be filling the air of downtown West Palm Beach. But the music will still play on at the 561 Music Festival.

For decades, the waterfront in downtown West Palm Beach was the location for SunFest. This year, there will still be music and fun, just not in the same way, as the 561 Music Festival is taking over.

WATCH: Attendees and local businesses excited about new festival

New 561 Music Festival takes over downtown West Palm Beach this weekend

Ginger Fowlkes told WPTV’s Michael Hoffman she is excited, although she is sad to see SunFest go.

“Yes, very excited,” said Fowlkes. “We started volunteering for SunFest when we first moved here as a way to get to meet people. It’s kind of sad, yeah. And it's changed. It just changed over the years, so much."

From the festival-goers, to the businesses around downtown, people seem jazzed up about the new opportunity.

“Really excited about the 561 Music Fest taking place across the street,” said Michael Steinberg, manager of E.R. Bradley’s.

“So, no issue at all with no SunFest right now this year?” asked Hoffman.

“No, just better parking,” said Steinberg. “SunFest for us is a little tricky. We have a great weekend prior to that week, though it's pretty slow. After that week, it's pretty slow. So we've actually, our numbers are up right now. We've had a lot of good business this week, and expect them still having a good weekend.”

WATCH: 561 Music Festival organizers share details with WPTV about upcoming festival

561 Music Festival coming in May

Hoffman spoke to the organizers of the 561 Music Festival, who they say they’re excited to showcase a new event.

“Seeing, as we had for 30 years, we've had something this weekend happening, and it would be a shame to lose the momentum,” said Ben Childs. “So we figured, you know, we'd jump on it and bring our festival. Twenty bands, two stages, and there'll be music all days, from 11:3 0a.m. to 10 p.m.”

Visit the festival's website for more info on schedule.