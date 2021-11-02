Election results for Nov. 2, 2021
John Bryja/WPTV
Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link holds a Democratic primary ballot that has been printed for the Nov. 2, 2021, special election.
Posted at 7:21 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 19:22:37-04
Voters in three Indian River County municipalities and one Palm Beach County municipality cast their ballots Tuesday on a variety of issues.
As well, voters living in Florida's 20th Congressional District picked a candidate to represent their party in the special election to fill the seat left vacant after the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla.
Below are the real-time election results for each:
