WPTV partners with Scripps Howard Fund to give more than 3,000 free books to Fort Pierce students

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — At WPTV, we're always listening, connecting and working to support our community, especially our youngest learners. This week, that mission came to life at Weatherbee Elementary School in Fort Pierce, where a simple book is opening the door to a brighter future.

WATCH BELOW: 'They're going to be overwhelmed with just gratitude and joy,' Principal Heather Ricksecker says

Fort Pierce students get 3,000 free books through WPTV partnership

In a quiet corner of the school, first grader Zayden Kelly sat reading a story, unaware that the book in his hands would soon be his to keep — for free.

"They're going to be overwhelmed with just gratitude and joy," said Principal Heather Ricksecker.

Every year, WPTV partners with the Scripps Howard Fund for If You Give a Child a Book, an initiative focused on connecting with families, supporting students and improving literacy in low-income schools across South Florida.

For the past four years, every student at Weatherbee Elementary has had the chance to navigate their own Scholastic Book Fair. This year, thanks to generous viewer donations and matching funds from the Scripps Howard Fund, more than $44,000 was raised.

That meant each student walked away with five free books, giving them the opportunity to build their own personal libraries at home.

When asked what he loves most about reading, Zayden didn't hesitate.

"That you get to imagine yourself inside that book," he said.

Principal Ricksecker says the impact goes far beyond the classroom.

"I don't know that they ever get to come in and go from five to ten books, and this year getting ten free books over two book fairs, it's just incredible," she said. "It was a pretty incredible surprise for these first graders too."

When students learned they could take the books home, cheers and excitement filled the room.

The books don't just fill backpacks, they help families afford learning materials, encourage daily reading and work to bridge the literacy gap.

"Giving the kids the books gives them the opportunity to make sure that they're not falling behind," Ricksecker said. "They get that sense of ownership and they get to take the adventure home with them."

First grader Maya Wiseman summed it up simply.

"I was very excited, because I love books," she said.

WPTV and the Scripps Howard Fund delivered more than 3,000 books to students at Weatherbee Elementary, proving that sometimes the smallest gift can make the biggest difference because if you give a child a book, you give them a chance.