Winn-Dixie to offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine once again

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winn-Dixie stores will once again offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The one-dose vaccine was paused by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration "out of an abundance of caution" when six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

The CDC wants women ages 50 years old and younger to know about the rare but increased risk of blood clots and the availability of other COVID-19 vaccine options for which this risk has not been seen.

Winn-Dixie is also offering the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines.

The company said Thursday that it will no longer be necessary to make an appointment to get the shot.

Walk-ups are now allowed in all Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies, but customers also have the option to schedule vaccine appointments online.