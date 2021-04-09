Volunteers help administer COVID-19 vaccine on Treasure Coast

STUART, Fla. — Lending an extra pair of hands on the Treasure Coast on Friday, the United Way of Martin County teamed up with the Florida Department of Health in Martin County, deploying volunteers and health care workers to help get members of the community vaccinated.

At the beginning of the line, Kathleen Stacey and her daughter volunteered their time, working together to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

"To have her willingly volunteer to assist in something like this is really a wonderful feeling," Stacey said. "This vaccine is a shot of hope."

Jenny Buntin waited in her car Friday morning outside the First United Methodist Church in Stuart.

The United Way of Martin County hosted a drive-thru vaccine clinic, getting shots in the arms of its volunteers and clients who have been giving back to the community throughout the pandemic.

Buntin received her second dose.

"We provide nutrition education anywhere from pre-school to seniors. We go in the public schools, we go in senior meal sites, we go in food banks, we go in food pantries," Buntin said.

The United Way partnered with the health department to pay it forward.

"I think it's a shot of hope for everybody," said volunteer Jane Cebelak.

Cebelak spent years as a registered nurse and has come out of retirement to help administer shots and make a difference when her community needs it the most.

"It was really important to get involved with whatever I could to help everybody get moving forward and getting better and getting our country well again," Cebelak said.

A shot of hope they call it, United Way's mission coming full circle with volunteers helping volunteers.