Veterans of all ages receiving care at West Palm Beach VA now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Veterans of all ages can now get a COVID-19 vaccine if they receive care at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center.

The VA Center announced Wednesday they are offering the vaccine to veterans both by appointment and on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Officials said shots will be given based on the supply of the vaccine at the VA center located at 7305 N. Military Trail.

* West Palm Beach VAMC - Building 14

For appointment ​​​​call 561-422-5220

Walk-ins: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 pm each day

The vaccine will also be offered by appointment only at the following community-based outpatient clinics:

* Stuart CBOC - Mondays and Thursdays

Appointment only, call 561-422-5220

* Fort Pierce CBOC - Tuesdays

Appointment only, call 561-422-5220

* Delray Beach CBOC - Wednesdays and Fridays

Appointment only, call 561-422-5220

The center said veterans must be able to return to the same site for their second dose.