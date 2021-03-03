Veterans can get vaccinated in Fort Pierce without appointment on Wednesday

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center is teaming up with Indian River State College to launch a pop-up vaccine clinic in Ft. Pierce.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at The Blackburn Education Center. The center is located at 3002 Ave. D.

No appointment is needed as walk-ins will be accepted.

The clinic is for veterans who currently receive care at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center and/or its outlying clinics.

Eligible Veterans aged 65 and older, employed as essential frontline workers, younger than 65 with underlying medical conditions will be prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Veterans must be able to return to the same site for their second dose in four weeks on March 31.

For more information call 561-422-5220.


