'Vax parties' offer convenience, education and support to unvaccinated people

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week that the country is in a predicament fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the Delta variant.

All this comes as the CDC updated its guidance for fully vaccinated people.

Meanwhile, medical professions in our area are finding unique ways to reach the unprotected.

Dr. Tiffany McCalla, owner of Calla Genics Med Spa in Wellington, is a medical doctor juggling multiple missions.

"I'm all about health and wellness -- helping people is just a part of my life," McCalla said. "Not everything is on the outside, some things are on the inside. We address mental health, offer body contouring services, nutrition services, hair removal and sexual wellness."

WPTV Dr. Tiffany McCalla (left) is holding vaccine parties to get shots in arms and educate the public.

McCalla is also president of the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society, a group of Black medical professionals working hard to get people of color vaccinated.

"The mask alone isn't enough," McCalla said.

Her work now includes another mission: interrupting office hours to party.

Armed with both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations, educational material, food and drink, Calla Genics hosts "vax parties" across South Florida.

"She gives you the facts and puts you at ease," said Buera Albritton, Eminent by Buera clothing boutique owner in West Palm Beach. "You're surrounded by support and in the end, you feel like you're doing your part to protect yourself and your family."

One party this week resulted in approximately 24 vaccinations, alone.

"How do you get the vaccinations into arms? You got to get to the people," McCalla said. "That's how we started vaccination parties. So far we’ve gone to churches, we've gone to nonprofits, businesses. Both days and evenings."

WPTV Alan Bottorff speaks about the success of the vaccine parties.

Calla Genic co-owner Alan Bottorff, MBA, ACHE calls the "vax parties" moments of victories amid a backdrop of uncertainty and consequences.

"You're going to get education when you're at these events, you're going to have fun when you're at these events and most importantly you're going to get the vaccination," Bottorff added.

"The rates are rising and one of the best ways to prevent really serious infection is a vaccination," McCalla added.

McCalla wants to ensure more South Floridians get vaccinated. She and her team are willing to travel to more businesses, churches and nonprofits looking to book a tax party.

