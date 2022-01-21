Vaping can contribute to spread of COVID-19, doctor says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A local infectious disease specialist is issuing a warning about vaping while the omicron variant continues to spread across the U.S.

Dr. Ramprasad Gopalan at Palms West Hospital said a new study shows people are five to seven times more likely to catch COVID-19 if they vape.

The doctor said your lungs are already in defense and your body's inflammatory reaction is at its height, making you more susceptible to infection and less capable of fighting the virus.

Gopalan also said vaping around others or being around someone who vapes can contribute to the spread of omicron.

"Vaping produces much more droplets, and the particles in which it comes out in the form of fine droplets, rather than just smoke, which dissipates," Gopalan said. "The droplets are heavier, so people who are right next to you will acquire, if you're infected, you can pass it on through your droplet to the next unknown person."

Studies also show that vaping can worsen symptoms for someone who already has COVID-19.