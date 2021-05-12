Uber, Lyft to offer free rides to vaccination sites

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Anyone who needs a ride to get to a vaccination site to get vaccinated will soon be able to use the ride-sharing companies Lyft and Uber for free.

The initiative is part of a new partnership with the White House.

Lyft and Uber will promote rides to and from tens of thousands of vaccination sites through their apps.

Individuals can select a vaccination site near them, follow simple directions to redeem their ride, and then get a ride to take them to and from a nearby vaccination site free of charge.

The free rides are expected to start in the next two weeks and it will run through July 4. That's when the White House hopes to meet its goal of getting 70 percent of adults with at least one COVID-19 shot.