State's death rise by 36 day after 22; cases' increase 3,480 vs. 4,794

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths' increased by 36, the 10th day in a row under triple digits, including 22 the day before, which was the least since 21 on Nov. 8, as cases rose 3,480 after 4,795, the Florida Health Department announced Monday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported Monday, 9 were people 85 and older and long-term facilities rose by 2.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 11 and in third place 30 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast's only increase was 1 in Indian River for the second day in a row. Okeechobee also didn't rise.

California was the only state to report a triple-digit deaths increase Sunday. Increased U.S. deaths: 224, the lowest since 192 on March 23 but 19 states didn't report data on Easter. Increased cases: 34,282.

Tests reported from labs Saturday were 57,654, one day after 81,319 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 7.37 percent one day after 7.03, a two-week high of 7.6 seven days ago, a two-week low 5.66 March 24 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was a two-week high of 7.7 percent, one day after 6.13, three days after 5 percent, the first time it was 5 or under since 4.92 on March 18.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 10.09 percent, one day after 9.32, seven days after 10.1 percent, the first time above 10.0 since 11.36 on Feb. 3, a two-week low of 6.9 March 24 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,085,306, including 133,5716 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 2 million 16 days ago, taking 21 days from 1.9 million, 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11, 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 396 days, the death toll has reached 33,710, an average of 85 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 34,364, which stayed at 654.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 one week ago Friday, which was 15 days after reaching 32,000, nine days to surpass 31,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

On Monday ago, they rose by 69.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County increased to 2,672 from 2,661 after none the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased remained at 5,917 after increasing 17 the day before and Broward is second at 2,701 with no change.

St. Lucie stayed at 584, Martin at 309, Indian River to 284 from 283, as Okeechobee remained at 86 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,621 (2 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,560 (3 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,314 (1 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,267 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,198 (8 increase), No. 9 Marion 925 (1 decrease in data revision) and No. 10 Lee 923 (no change).

With a net increase of 12 deaths in South Florida of the 69 state total, which is 17.4 percent after 90.9, there are 12,563, which is 37.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 463, an average of 66 and 1.4 percent, compared with 468 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 28 over seven days for 1.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.1 percent with the world at 2.6 percent.

The number of new cases were 3,572 which is different than the 3,480 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

One week ago, they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862. The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most eported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 23.3 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 810 compared with 1,128 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 285 one day after 325 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 404, St. Lucie 32, Martin 17, Indian River 25 and Okeechobee 5. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 451,829 and Broward is second at 218,184, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 37,927 for an average of 5,418 at 1.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 36,168 for an average of 5,167. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,200 per day in 401 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 13th at 171.7 with Michigan No. 1 at 452,50, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 87 on March 6.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 52 compared with 70 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently 2,989hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 128. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 21,105,399 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and and behind No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 7.08 percent (day ago 6.76, two-week low 5.33 March 25, two-week high 7.57 seven days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 7.41 percent (day ago 7.97, two-week high 8.06 seven days ago, two-week low 5.83 March 24).

St. Lucie: 5.81 percent (day ago two-week high 10.74,two-week low 6.1 three days ago). Martin: 4.57 percent (day ago two-week high 8.09, two-week low 3.06 March 23). Indian River: two-week high 10.17 percent (day ago 6.31, two-week low 2.29 five days ago). Okeechobee: 14.63 percent on 35 negative tests (day ago 6.49 on 72 negative tests, two-week low 2.54 on 115 negative tests three days ago, two-week high 18.97 on 47 negative tests March 27).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,570 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,719, world 368.2. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,617 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,774. Six months ago New York was 16.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 44 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 183 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,611 (9 increase)

Infant to 4: 41,813 cases (104 increase), 570 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 130,346 cases (369 increase), 556 hospitalized at one time (no change).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,475,149 of the 2,046,280 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,054 (6 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,744,490 cases. Fatalities 5,702 (9 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Sunday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 31,841 (56 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 22,437 (69 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,935 (45 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,635 (22 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,751 (31 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,021 (43 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,922 (17 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,020 (17 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 930 (2 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,332 (2 0increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 85,800 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 84,707. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,551 (5 increase). Martin 756 (no change), St. Lucie 1,680 7 increase), Indian River 828 (no change, Okeechobee 407 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,097 are residents and staff of long-term care (2 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,059 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,004 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 551,001 Sunday (224 increase, lowest since 192 March 23 but 19 states didn't report day on Easter, seven days ago 507. Two states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 5,581 (1.1 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 58,513 (U.S.-high 109 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 50,633 (82 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 47,746 (21 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,195 (7 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 11 increase, No. 7 Illinois 14, No. 8 Georgia 1, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Massachusetts no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 0. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,630.

Cases

Total 30,706,126 Sunday (34,282 increase, seven days ago 43,695, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Five states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,580,351 (2,400 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,793,524 (1,714 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,890,420 (U.S.-high 7,467 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,256,634 (2,449 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 7 Pennsylvania 3.933, No. 10 New Jersey 3,284.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,865,913 Sunday (6,790 increase, seven days ago 7,095). The U.S. represented 4.0 percent of increase and overall 19.8 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 68,850 (2.5 percent).

Cases: 131,905,755 (534,913 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 503,299).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 331,530 (1,233 increase, record 3,950 Wednesday). Cases `12,984,956 (31,359 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 204,147 (136 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,250,458 (1m263increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 164,623 (513 increase, highest since Oct. 21, record 1,283). Cases 12,485,509 (93,249 increase, most since Sept., record 97,859 Sept. 18).

Europe: 2,273 new deaths, 179,457 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,836 (10 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,359,388 (2,297 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 111,030 (326 increase, record 993). Cases 18,025 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 100,374 (357 increase, record 635). Cases 4,580,894 (8,817increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 96,678 (185 increase, record 1,437). Cases 4,822,470 (60,922 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 77,557 (55 increase, record 1,244. Cases 9,611 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 75,541 (no data, 82 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 7,041 increase Thursday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 14 Poland: Deaths 54,941 (204 increase, record 674). Cases 22,947 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 15 South Africa: 52,987 deaths (33 increase, record 839. Cases 463 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 23,062 (12 increase, record 257). Cases 2,343 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 9,249 (12 increase, record 120). Cases: 2,471 increase, record 7,882.

No. 56: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind Honduras (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 32 increase Monday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,748 (4 increase Monday, record 40). Cases: 473 increase, record 1,241.

