State's coronavirus deaths increase in week by 217, cases by 11,048

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — lorida's coronavirus deaths rose by 217 in one week, which is 31 average daily, and cases by 11,048 which is 1,578 average daily, according to the weekly report by the Florida Department of Health released Friday afternoon.

Compared with the previous week's report, deaths are down 73 but cases are up 843.

Two weeks ago, Florida switched to weekly reports from daily -- the only state in the nation reporting any data only ever seven days. In addition, the state's dashboard was removed, as well as current hospitalization data.

The first-time daily positivity rate was 3.8 in the past week compared with 3.3 the previous week.

The state, which is the third most-populous state, reported 37,772 residents have died from coronavirus, which is fourth in the nation and there are 2,321,929 cases, which ranks third. California leads in both of these categories with 62,890 deaths and 3,700,750 cases.

In the previous week deaths increased by 290.

The new cases in the state over one week were 11,873, which is different than 11,048 increase because of revisions. In the previous week, there were 12,629 new cases and it reached 43,576 in the weekend starting April 9 when the first-time rate was 8.0 percent.

The overall first-time positivity rate is 16.9 percent.

Deaths reached as high as 1,500 weekly last July.

The state reports don't include nonresidents' deaths and cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also receives data for cases and deaths more frequently. The CDC reported 65 deaths and 1,865 cases since Thursday.

The weekly reports don't list deaths for each county but include other data:

Palm Beach County: Cases: 148,184 residents (774 new). First-time positivity average in past week: 3.4%.

St. Lucie County: Cases: 27,945 resident (175 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 4.3%.

Martin County: Cases: 12,721 residents (63 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 3.2%.

Indian River County: Cases: 12,922 residents (51 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 3.1%

Okeechobee County: 4,244 residents (30 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 7.0%.

Broward County: 245,828 residents (1,107 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 3.1%.

Miami-Dade County: 501,540 residents (2,231 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 2.8%.

In other data, the state reported there are 7 deaths under 16 (no change) and 232,669 case (231,228 previous week). At the other extreme, for 65 and older there are 30,937 deaths (30,793 previous week), which is 82.0 percent of total) and 322,607 cases (322,607 previous week), which is 13.9 percent of total.

The state's mortality rate (cases vs. deaths) was 1.6 percent, including 9.6 percent for 65 and older but less than 1 percent in younger ages except 2.0 percent for 60-64. It is 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

In deaths per million, Florida is 1,754 (26th in nation), U.S. 1,869, world 502.8. New York, which represents 8.9 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,774 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,974.

Florida's deaths are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.2 percent of the cases. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, Florida's total has surged to 10.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 18th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 18th at 51.4 with Missouri No. 1 at 86.1, according to the CDC.

Florida is third in total tests at 30,882,778 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, according to CDC. Some people have taken more than one test.

In state vaccination data from the CDC, 63.8 percent of the population 18 and older has had at least one dose (11,005,189) percent and 53.0 percent total (11,386,007). President Joe Biden had set a nationwide goal of 70 percent vaccinated with at lest one dose by adults and the current figure is 65.7.

For those 12 and older, 60.9 percent had at least one dose (11,378,634) and the complete series is 51.3 percent (9,595,816).

For the total population, the percentage is 53.0 percent (11,386,007) and the complete series is 44.7 (9,597,221).

