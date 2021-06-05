St Lucie Public Schools set to host vaccine clinics across several school campuses next week

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. — In an effort to get more shots into the arms of students, St Lucie Public Schools has partnered with healthcare leaders to bring COVID vaccine doses to campus.

"We find out now as we start to see variants arising that are more easily transmissible, we want to make sure that we get ahead of that by ensuring that as many people as possible are already protected," said Dr. Wilhemina Lewis, President, and CEO at Florida Community Healthcare Center.

Lewis said St Lucie County is "highly vulnerable" meaning that 91% of counties across the United States would have a better outcome from another coronavirus outbreak.

She said 43% of residents have received at least 1 shot.

Friday marked the last day of school for students and the beginning of summer.

"You know it wasn't too bad," said Angie Volker, a parent. "They did well with the masks and didn't seem to have any issues with it."

Volker said she is still undecided about whether to get her children vaccinated but knows next school year will be 100% traditional and without mandatory masks.

"It is different and it's scary because we knew a lot of people that did pass away from COVID, so it definitely hits home when you actually know people close to you," said Volker.

The clinics although held at public schools will not be limited to students or families or students.

"We're just really trying to make sure that we're getting out into the heart of the community where people might not have been able to make it to us," said Lewis.

Those wishing to get vaccinated do not need to pre-register but must bring a form of identification with them.

Below is a list of locations, dates, and times for the clinics.

Florida Community Health Vaccine Clinics

Dates Location 1st Dose: June 7 2nd Dose: June 28 1:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Fort Pierce Central High School Gymnasium 1st Dose: June 8 2nd Dose: June 29 1:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Fort Pierce Westwood Academy Gymnasium 1st Dose: June 9 2nd Dose: June 30 1:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Treasure Coast High School Gymnasium

CDR-Health Vaccine Clinics