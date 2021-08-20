St. Lucie County hosting free vaccine clinic amid below average vaccination rates

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — This week Florida reported nearly 3 million total cases of Covid-19, an increase of 5% from the week before.

As the delta variant spreads and the numbers continue to rise, local leaders and health officials continue the push to get the vaccination rate up, especially along the Treasure Coast.

On Friday, the City of Port St. Lucie is partnering with Dr. Mark Pamer to host a free vaccine clinic from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Keiser University's Port. St Lucie campus. It's located at 9400 SW Discovery Wy.

Currently, St. Lucie County has the lowest percentage of population fully vaccinated on the Treasure Coast.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than half of the people living in St. Lucie County are fully vaccinated. Martin County is a bit better, with just over 50%. Indian River County has the highest vaccination rate at 56%.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, or a second shot of either Pfizer or Moderna.

Friday's clinic will be offering both the Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccine, no appointment necessary. Booster shots will also be available for patients who are immunocompromised.

Make sure to bring a valid ID with you and children under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.

