Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

St. Lucie County hosting free vaccine clinic amid below average vaccination rates

items.[0].videoTitle
St. Lucie County has a below average vaccination rate at just 47% with Martin County at 52% and Indian River County at 56%.
Posted at 7:59 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 07:59:00-04

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — This week Florida reported nearly 3 million total cases of Covid-19, an increase of 5% from the week before.

As the delta variant spreads and the numbers continue to rise, local leaders and health officials continue the push to get the vaccination rate up, especially along the Treasure Coast.

On Friday, the City of Port St. Lucie is partnering with Dr. Mark Pamer to host a free vaccine clinic from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Keiser University's Port. St Lucie campus. It's located at 9400 SW Discovery Wy.

Currently, St. Lucie County has the lowest percentage of population fully vaccinated on the Treasure Coast.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than half of the people living in St. Lucie County are fully vaccinated. Martin County is a bit better, with just over 50%. Indian River County has the highest vaccination rate at 56%.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, or a second shot of either Pfizer or Moderna.

Friday's clinic will be offering both the Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccine, no appointment necessary. Booster shots will also be available for patients who are immunocompromised.

Make sure to bring a valid ID with you and children under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.