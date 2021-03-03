Small number of seniors skipping chance to get COVID-19 vaccine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Despite the urging of doctors and medical professional to take the COVID-19 vaccine, there are still some wary seniors who say there are not interested in getting the shot.

Ellen Coris admits her opinion on the COVID-19 vaccine isn't exactly popular.

At age 67, the West Palm Beach retired chef said she doesn't want to be vaccinated.

"I think there are a lot of people that feel the way I do that are almost afraid to speak up about it,” Coris said.

She said it doesn't have to do with trying to go online for an appointment, which is something many seniors eager for the vaccine have been struggling with this year.

As a child of Greek immigrants in Boston, Coris said she didn't get vaccines as a child. Now, she is suspicious of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines and the possible side effects.

In rolling out the vaccines, doctors and public officials have repeatedly stated the vaccines are safe and should not be turned down.

WPTV Dr. Bush says he is aware of a number of people who are reluctant to get the vaccine, but the science is disproving any fears people may have.

"It slows up the opportunity to create herd immunity," said Dr. Larry Bush, a vaccine trial investigator.

Bush said close to 30 percent of the population might be reluctant to get the shots. However, he said science is disproving any fears that people may have.

"I don't know of anybody who has had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, but I do know hundreds of people who died from COVID," Bush said.

However, Coris and her small circle of friends are not convinced.

"I went through all the childhood diseases. I had measles and chickenpox, and I'd had the mumps. … But to get a vaccine that might work, it might not work I figured, 'Eh, let's not just do it,'" she said.

Doctors insist the vaccines are working to slow infections and the variants along with cutting down on hospitalizations and deaths.

Currently, in Florida people 65 years and older, along with first responders and school personnel 50 and older, are eligible to be vaccinated.