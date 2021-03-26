Menu

Some Florida teenagers will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5

Governor's executive order allows for all Floridians to be vaccinated as prescribed by FDA, clearing path for 16- and 17-year-olds to get Pfizer's vaccine
Jung Yeon-je/AP
Vials of the Pfizer vaccine for the coronavirus are prepared to administer at a vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Posted at 7:16 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 19:30:13-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will allow certain teenagers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but it comes with a caveat.

An executive order issued by the governor late Friday states that, effective April 5, "all Floridians shall be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration."

That means 16- and 17-year-old residents will be able to join all adults in getting vaccinated beginning April 5, provided they are receiving the vaccine produced by Pfizer.

Guidelines from the FDA state that Pfizer's vaccine is recommended for anyone 16 and older.

The vaccines produced by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are recommended for anyone 18 and older.

Publix, one of the first and largest distribution points for the vaccine in Florida, administers both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but not Pfizer.

Requests for comment from the governor's office were not returned.

