So, you got a COVID-19 vaccine card. What's next?

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Millions of Americans have received either one or two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and a card from the CDC showing they got vaccinated.

The CDC card shows the manufacture, batch number and date of vaccination.

But what are some of the do's and don'ts of the card?

One of the first things you should do with your card is to take a picture on your phone of both sides of the card, so you have a record of it.

However, experts say you should avoid posting a picture of the card on social media. Identity thieves can grab your personal information, such as name and date of birth.

Another recommendation is to keep the card in a safe place with documents such as your birth certificate, Social Security card and tax records.

Health professionals say you shouldn't get the card laminated. If boosters are needed in the future, those records cannot be added to a card that has been laminated.

If you lose your card, contact your local county health department to request a copy.

Through April 18, more than 8 million people have been vaccinated in Florida including 2.9 million receiving at least one dose.