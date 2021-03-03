CVS pharmacies in Florida offering COVID-19 vaccine to all school employees, child care workers

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Teachers and school employees, regardless of age, can get a COVID-19 vaccine at participating CVS pharmacies in Florida.

The move circumvents state orders limiting coronavirus shots to Florida teachers under the age 50.

Wednesday's announcement comes a day after President Joe Biden said he is urging states to prioritize vaccinating teachers and school staff.

"We've aligned with updated Federal Retail Pharmacy Program guidelines by making appointments available to pre-K through 12 educators and staff and childcare workers in all 17 states where we currently offer COVID-19 vaccines," a CVS spokesperson told WKMG in Orlando.

CVS is only offering vaccines at 24 locations in Florida.

Currently, only one pharmacy in Belle Glade and another in Fort Pierce is giving the shot in our area.

Under the Florida section of the CVS vaccine site, it says those eligible to book a vaccine have to among these groups:

People age 65+

Teachers K-12, day care and preschool workers and staff

Health care workers, EMS

Pharmacies at Publix and Walmart in Florida are still only offering shots to school employees 50 years old and older.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order this week to expand vaccine eligibility to all sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters, and K-12 school employees who are 50 and older.