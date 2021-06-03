Residents, fans receive COVID-19 vaccines at Olympic baseball qualifier game in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Health Department and World Governing Body of Baseball and Softball teamed up Wednesday to offer COVID vaccinations at Clover Park.

The park planned to host a doubleheader with the late game between Team USA and Puerto Rico scheduled to play at 7 p.m.

That game was canceled due to rain.

At the clinic, close 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were available.

"I'm just so excited," said Roberta Hubert, who received the shot. "Having the vaccine is just the best. It doesn't hurt whatsoever."

Residents did not have to have tickets to either game to get the vaccine.

"I would have taken any of them but as I said, I wasn't allowed to take the other two because of my allergies," said Hubert.

"We figured vaccinating at a large sporting event, especially one as prestigious as an Olympic qualifier would be a great way to garner lots of spectators," said Nicole Rodriguez, Public Information Officer at St. Lucie County Department of Health.

In St. Lucie County, Rodriguez said nearly 50% of those eligible have received the vaccine.

"We are not at herd immunity yet," said Rodriguez. "The virus is still active in our community."

