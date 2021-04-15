Rep. Frankel announces financial assistance for Floridians who have lost loved ones to COVID-19

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Representative Lois Frankel announced Wednesday that FEMA has started accepting applications for funeral assistance for Floridians who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

The financial assistance was passed by Frankel and Democratic colleagues in Congress.

“The pandemic has hit our families hard,” said Rep. Frankel. “While no amount of money can take the place of a spouse, a grandparent, or a child, this assistance will help alleviate the financial strain for the families who lost loved ones to COVID-19.”

According to a news release, Floridians who paid for funeral expenses after January 20, 2020, for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19 can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral.

To apply, applicants will need to call FEMA's call center at 844-684-6333; TTY 800-462-7585, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m..

No online applications will be accepted.

Applicants must provide the information listed below when calling FEMA to register for assistance.

Social Security number for the applicant and the deceased individual

Date of birth for the applicant and the deceased individual

Current mailing address for the applicant

Current telephone number for the applicant

Location or address where the deceased individual passed away

Information about burial or funeral insurance policies

Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations

CARES Act grants and assistance from voluntary organizations

Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requested)

To qualify, the individual must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who paid for funeral expenses after January 20, 2020, and the funeral expenses were for an individual whose death in the United States, territories or the District of Columbia, may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19.

Individuals may apply for assistance for multiple funerals.

To date, more than 34,000 Floridians have been lost to COVID-19.

For more information, click here.

