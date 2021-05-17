Watch
Publix brings back free cookies for children after yearlong pause

Florida-based supermarket paused practice at onset of pandemic in March 2020
Courtesy of Lauren Burke
Andrew Burke, 6, and his younger brother, Ryan Burke, enjoy free Publix sugar cookies while sitting in a children's shopping cart at the store on the corner of Woolbright Road and Military Trail in Boynton Beach, Fla. Publix has begun giving out free cookies to children again.
Posted at 3:26 PM, May 17, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic abruptly halted a Publix tradition, the Florida-based supermarket has resumed giving out free cookies to children.

Publix spokeswoman Nicole Krauss confirmed Monday that the practice has been reinstated companywide.

The supermarket chain paused the practice in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

Although not necessarily advertised, Publix's courtesy cookie program for children has been a saving grace for many parents shopping for groceries with their sons or daughters.

As of Saturday, fully vaccinated Publix shoppers or employees are no longer required to wear masks.

