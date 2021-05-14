Publix no longer requires masks for fully vaccinated shoppers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Publix is no longer requiring masks for shoppers who are fully vaccinated.

A spokeswoman for the Florida-based supermarket told WPTV that masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated customers or employees starting Saturday.

However, "individuals who are not fully vaccinated are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store," spokeswoman Maria Brous said in a statement Friday.

She didn't say how Publix would verify whether or not shoppers are fully vaccinated.

The move comes on the same day that Trader Joe's announced it would no longer require masks.

Publix has required masks since last July.