Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Publix no longer requires masks for fully vaccinated shoppers

New policy also applies to employees, takes effect Saturday
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County are now administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.
67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County are now administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.jpg
Posted at 7:34 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 19:36:13-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Publix is no longer requiring masks for shoppers who are fully vaccinated.

A spokeswoman for the Florida-based supermarket told WPTV that masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated customers or employees starting Saturday.

However, "individuals who are not fully vaccinated are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store," spokeswoman Maria Brous said in a statement Friday.

She didn't say how Publix would verify whether or not shoppers are fully vaccinated.

The move comes on the same day that Trader Joe's announced it would no longer require masks.

Publix has required masks since last July.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right