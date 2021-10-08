Port St. Lucie pulmonologist has vaccinated over the 6,000 people in 2021

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie pulmonologist is making it his mission to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19.

On Friday, Dr. Mark Pamer's efforts will continue after reaching more than 6,000 people.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pamer and his team will host their 21 vaccine clinic in partnership with the City of Port St. Lucie at Temple Beth El Israel.

"They had the desire to to get the citizens vaccinated and they supply the sites and the administration and the security, etc.," said Pamer.

Pamer said his team has administered more than 10,000 doses of vaccine this year.

For Pamer, it's become his mission to save lives after spending months battling covid in ICU's in Texas and New York.

"Elmhurst needed help really bad at that point," said Pamer. "It was already the epicenter of New York. They were getting hit the hardest and the worst."

"The community needs this," said Rabbi Bruce Benso, Temple Beth El Israel. "The virus has impacted our community as it has every community."

Department of Health records show 68% of eligible residents (12 and older) in St. Lucie County have received at least one shot of vaccine.

That's compared to the statewide average of 71%.

"We will just keep going until there's no room to do it anymore because it's just the right thing to do," Pamer said.