Pop-up vaccination clinic held Saturday in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A pop-up vaccination clinic was held Saturday at St. James Church on W. 35th Street in Riviera Beach.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County teamed up with Faith Florida and the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society to hold the event.

"We have a lot of work to ameliorate the fear factor. I just left a place in the city where it's stil prevalent in our community," Pastor Tony F. Drayton of St. James Church said.

Community leaders say it's events like these that will help reduce the caseload.

"We have anywhere from 400 to 500 cases of COVID every day in Palm Beach County. So it remains important to not only get tested, but get vaccinated," said Dr. Kitonga Kiminyo of T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society.

