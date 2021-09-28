Pediatrician reassures parents safety emphasized in developing COVID-19 vaccine for children

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pfizer has now submitted data to the FDA on its COVID-19 vaccine trial on children aged 5 to 11, raising hopes for parents waiting to vaccinate their children.

"I feel really comfortable and confident," said Jill Mackenzie of Jupiter, who has an 11-year-old daughter. "Ultimately my concern over COVID, my worry over COVID, is more than my worry over the vaccine."

The Pfizer vaccine for children is still two shots, but the dose is less than it is for teens and adults.

"It is a smaller dose because that seems to be the dose to get the antibodies required for protection," said Dr. Chad Sanborn, a pediatrician at Palm Beach Children's Hospital.

The data from Pfizer seems to show the same reactions to the shot as in teens and adults.

Sanborn said even though, statistically, children seem to have an easier time with COVID-19 than adults, many children are still being hospitalized with it and also risk spreading it to other family members.

"I think it's important to know a lot of emphasis, and the majority of emphasis, has been placed on safety and it is a smaller dose because that seems to be the dose to get the antibodies required for protection," Sanborn said.

At this point he said a good number of parents appear to still need convincing on the vaccine for their children.

"I think even the ones with some interest have some hesitation and are a little bit concerned about it, but about 50/50 from what I see," Sanborn said.