Parents signing up teens for Pfizer vaccine after CDC approval

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — After emergency approval was given Wednesday to Pfizer's COVID19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, parents are now making appointments.

Kassi Lowenstein of Palm Beach Gardens made the appointment for her 13-year-old son.

"This was our only way of getting back to a normal life," Lowenstein said.

Pediatrician Dr. Mona Amin with Pediatric Associates in South Florida said parents are eager to have their children vaccinated.

"The sentiment is largely positive given the fact a lot of our parents have been getting the vaccine themselves," Amin said. "I think it makes sense. I think it's great that children are part of the equation to reach herd immunity."

Amin said the dose for 12- to 15-year-old patients will be the same as it is for adults, and the second shot will be 21 days later, same as adults.

She also says side effects will be similar to what adults experienced, but they will also not last long.

"I want to really encourage you to get information from the right places," Amin said, referring to the 6 months of study of the Pfizer vaccine. "Definitely stop reading information floating on social media and educate yourself and talk to a pediatrician so you can make the best decision for your child."

Lowenstein said after months of questions, she is ready for her child to get vaccinated.

"Five to six weeks from now, our lives will be a lot more normal for everybody, even the younger ones that aren't getting vaccinated. Everyone can have more of a normal life see their friends," Lowenstein said.

