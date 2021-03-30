Menu

Palm Beach Zoo to benefit from online concert performed by country music singers

Tickets $30 for 'All Together for Animals'
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 13:37:53-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Country music singers are teaming up this week to help zoos across the country that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

A private online concert called "All Together for Animals" will be held Wednesday with proceeds going to the 240 zoos and aquariums across the country including the Palm Beach Zoo.

A $30 contribution will give viewers access to this virtual concert starring Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter and more.

The Palm Beach Zoo will receive a portion of the proceeds to help recoup losses experienced in the last 12 months.

Click here to learn more and purchase a ticket to the event.

