Palm Beach Zoo to benefit from online concert performed by country music singers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Country music singers are teaming up this week to help zoos across the country that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

A private online concert called "All Together for Animals" will be held Wednesday with proceeds going to the 240 zoos and aquariums across the country including the Palm Beach Zoo.

A $30 contribution will give viewers access to this virtual concert starring Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter and more.

The Palm Beach Zoo will receive a portion of the proceeds to help recoup losses experienced in the last 12 months.

