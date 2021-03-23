Palm Beach County residents may travel to Miami for COVID-19 vaccinations

MIAMI — With Miami-Dade County opening COVID-19 vaccine appointments to people 40 and older on March 29, folks from Palm Beach County could be making the drive to get their shot.

The COVID-19 vaccination site at Miami-Dade College's North Campus will soon allow people 40 and older to get vaccinated.

That’s good news for 40-year-old Jamey Bennett in Boynton Beach.

"I just keep looking at the watch and keep asking when can I get back to normal a little bit," Bennett said.

Bennett said he has been waiting for his turn to get a vaccine, and is more than willing to make the hour-plus drive to get it.

"I filled out the form just a little bit ago, so we will see what kind of timing puts me on the list," Bennett said.

Palm Beach County commissioners on Tuesday spoke about lowering the age, but the county health department said the federal site in Miami has an easier time opening up the age.

"They welcome you to go down to Broward or Miami if you want to go to a federal site," said Palm Beach County health director Dr. Alina Alonso. "But in Palm Beach County, we are having to follow the governor's executive order."

"I drove an hour and a half and I cried in the line because it was so emotional," said Lori Laye.

Laye said she made the drive to Miami to get her shots, getting her second on Tuesday.

"It is worth the drive," Laye said.

Laye added she could see a lot of people from Palm Beach County going to Miami o take advantage of the age requirement lowering

The mayor of Miami-Dade County said March 29 when 40 and older can start to get vaccinated, and it will lower by 10 years each week after that.