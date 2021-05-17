Palm Beach County hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. — Now that children ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Palm Beach County health leaders are trying to make the process as easy as possible.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic this week from Monday through Friday at 1250 Southwinds Drive in Lantana from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

These are walk-up vaccinations, so you don't need an appointment.

Medical professionals will administer the Pfizer vaccine, meaning children 12 and older can get inoculated on the spot.

Children who are 17 and under will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who will have to fill out a consent form.

Over the weekend, that same mobile unit from the Health Care District was set up in downtown West Palm Beach to provide easier access for people to get the vaccine.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, 9,577,875 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Sunshine State, including 619,331 people in the 16-24 age group.

Florida Department of Health COVID-19 vaccine data from the Florida Department of Health on May 17, 2021.

Currently, coronavirus vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only authorized for people 18 and older.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine for children, click here.