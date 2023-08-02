Palm Beach County doctor calls increase in Florida COVID cases 'bad news'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the U.S., and Palm Beach County doctors said they are seeing an increase at hospitals too.

The latest numbers provided by the Florida Department of Health show that cases have increased over the last few weeks.

For the week ending May 12, there were 5,607 cases. Now, for the week ending July 14, there were 9,942. New case positivity in the last 10 weeks in Florida increased from 7.7% to 17.4%, according to the state's latest report.

"Cases were going down in numbers, and all of a sudden in July they're going up," Dr. Leslie Diaz, a Palm Beach County infectious disease specialist, said. "That worries me."

The biggest increase in COVID-19 cases recently in our five-county area has occurred in Martin County with a 23.7% new case positivity rate from July 14-20. Palm Beach County's rate was 20.1%, St. Lucie County was 17.2%, Indian River County at 15.6% and Okeechobee County with 2.2%.

"I know that recently we've seen an uptick in hospitalizations as well as COVID cases," Diaz said. "That's the bad news."

Diaz said those facing hospitalization this time around are seniors with comorbidities.

"Those are the individuals getting sicker," Diaz said. "If they don't recover, we give oxygen, throw everything at them, steroids, remdesivir etc."

But for the younger, healthier population Diaz said the situation is different this time around.

"The good news is the symptoms are less intense than the original symptoms," Diaz said.

However, Diaz is concerned the surge may not be over and predicts the numbers could go higher.

"If you can avoid it, avoid it, plain and simple as that," Diaz said. "That's my message. If you can put it off to another time, I would do that."

If you are scheduled to travel soon, including on an airplane or a cruise, Diaz said to consider rescheduling your trip if you want to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

She also recommended that now is a good time to keep your distance from seniors if they have comorbidities.