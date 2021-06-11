Watch
Palm Beach County businesses can now request mobile COVID-19 vaccine team

A new effort to help businesses vaccinate employees
WPTV
Posted at 10:52 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 22:52:23-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Health Care District of Palm Beach County has opened an online form where businesses can request a mobile clinic team to set up at their location and give free shots to staff and clients.

The district offers the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Local businesses and organizations that are interested in hosting the free, walk-up mobile vaccinations at their sites can visit the Health Care District of Palm Beach County website, click the purple “Mobile Clinic Vaccination & Community Event Request” button and submit the completed form for review and approval.

“The Health Care District’s strategy has shifted from mass vaccination sites to taking our clinical vaccination teams on the road so getting immunized against COVID-19 is easy and convenient for all eligible individuals,” said Darcy J. Davis, CEO of the Health Care District of Palm Beach County. “We encourage local businesses to help us achieve community immunity.”

The mobile clinics named Hero, Warrior, and Scout are scheduled to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at locations throughout the county over the summer. The mobile clinics offer Pfizer vaccines to adults and children as young as 12 years of age with parental consent as well as Johnson & Johnson vaccines to individuals 18 years and older.

For mobile clinic schedules and locations, click here.

