Optimism grows as COVID-19 vaccinations increase

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. is seeing a drop in hospitalizations, illnesses and deaths from COVID-19. That's leading some to believe the country could be turning the corner in the fight against the coronavirus.

Lauren Pavlik is among the 58 percent of adults in the U.S. who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I have older family members who I want to protect, and I just felt like it was the right thing to do," Pavlik said.

Experts say once more than 60 percent of adults nationwide have received at least one dose of the vaccine, we can start to see coronavirus cases and hospitalizations drop significantly.

"We're trying to reach a point where our society can get back to normal and the thing that is holding us back is unvaccinated people,” said Dr. David Dodson, an infectious disease specialist at Good Samaritan Hospital.

He remains optimistic we can still reach herd immunity with 70-80 percent of the population vaccinated, which is key in avoiding another spike in cases.

"The less people infected with COVID, the less chance for a variant to develop," Dodson said.

Pavlik is set to receive her second dose this week and hopes we truly are turning the corner.

"I think it's giving people hope," Pavlik said. "I think it's great for our kids. I think it's great for adults socially if we can get back to normal let's do it."

Doctors are still trying to build confidence in the vaccine with demand softening.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County said its mobile unit will be at the South Florida Fair Monday night offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

