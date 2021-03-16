New way for homebound seniors to get COVID-19 vaccine

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — There's a new way for homebound seniors to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is contacting seniors within 72 hours to schedule vaccinations at their home.

At this time, the FDEM is not taking phone calls for homebound vaccine appointments, which means only the homebound seniors who have access to email or can have someone sign up on their behalf have a way to get vaccinated.

More than 1,500 homebound seniors have received COVID-19 vaccines from strike teams across the state, and Gov. Ron DeSantis said more homebound seniors can now sign up for the vaccine.

"I sent an email on Friday and they give you a link that you have to complete very specific information that you’re homebound," said Carole Stein of west Boynton Beach.

Stein was thrilled when she got a call from the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Monday, but that excitement was short-lived when she learned the homebound vaccines do not include access to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

"Because of another treatment I get, I have to wait two weeks. So I'm working with a very specific timetable," Stein said.

Stein is in between treatments and can only do one shot. She said she has a disability and doesn’t have a way to get to a vaccine appointment

"I'm wheelchair bound so everything I do is a challenge," Stein said.

Finding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also been a challenge. Most homebound seniors have home care providers but the vaccines are not available to them yet.

Stein said she isn’t giving up.

"I don’t have family around here so I really am alone and you just have to be tenacious, otherwise you’re going to be sitting there waiting and waiting and waiting," Stein said.

The email sign-up launched at the request of the governor is HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com

Email your name and phone number to put in your request.