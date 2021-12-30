New COVID-19 testing site opens in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Residents are rushing to get tested before the holiday weekend. In Palm Beach County, local leaders have opened another site to help meet the increase in the demand.

“Yes, because we are invited tomorrow for a gathering there's going to be a lot of people, so I want to make sure we are safe to be around,” said Sammy Said.

Cars have been lining up since about 5 o’clock Thursday morning, even though the site didn’t open until 9 a.m. Several people waited in the line that stretches for about half a mile.

“Just to celebrate with relatives tomorrow night, to have confidence that we are safe to gather,” said Fernando Linares.

The new site is located right behind the Wells Recreation Center off Blue Heron Boulevard and Avenue HW.

Due to the large turnout, police had to shutdown north and south bound traffic on Avenue H to help keep people safe.

This is one of nine testing sites here in Palm Beach County and the goal is to help ease congestion and wait times, especially at sites located in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.

The COVID-19 testing site in Riviera Beach will open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As a result, city officials are warning residents and commuters to expect major delays in this area.

Most sites in the county, including this one, will be closed Friday and Saturday due to the holiday.

County commissioners said plans are in the works open up another site in Boynton Beach. The location hasn’t been announced yet but the goal is to open it sometime next week or the week after.