More mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics popping up in Palm Beach County this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Emergency Management is helping make COVID-19 vaccines even easier to get.

The department is partnering with the Salvation Army to offer several mobile vaccine clinics this week in Palm Beach County.

The mobile vaccine sites will be at various Salvation Army stores and church/community centers in the county Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Individuals 18 years of age and older who wish to receive the one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine should bring proper identification.

No appointment is necessary.

The dates, times, and sites are listed below:

Wednesday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Administrative Office

2100 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Wednesday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lake Worth Family Store

4001 Kirk Rd.

Lake Worth, FL 33460

Thursday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northwest Community Center

600 N. Rosemary

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Thursday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boca Raton Church/Community Center

300 SW 2nd Ave

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Friday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Palm Beach Family Store

655 N. Military Trail

West Palm Beach, FL 33409