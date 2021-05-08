Watch
More COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics open this weekend

Appointments are not required
Vaccine
Posted at 10:57 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 23:19:10-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Several mobile vaccination clinics will pop up on the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County this weekend.

Vaccines will be available at the following locations.

Fort Pierce

Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at River of Life Fellowship located at 3950 Juanita Avenue.

Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer

Lake Worth Beach

Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army located at 4051 Kirk Road.

Johnson & Johnson only

Loxahatchee

Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at J & J Family Farms located at 4003 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer

Appointments are not required.

