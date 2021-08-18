Mobile vaccine, testing unit will soon hit the streets in St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A mobile COVID vaccine and testing unit will soon hit the streets of St. Lucie County.

On Tuesday, county commissioners voted to loan the county's unit to community service partners to use.

"St. Lucie County's public safety department purchased this vehicle back in the spring using Cares Act money," said Erick Gill, Communications Director in St. Lucie County.

Gill said the county is averaging nearly 300 positive COVID cases each day.

"It's now worse than it was when we were at the height of the pandemic," said Gill. "Over 90% of those being admitted into the hospital now are unvaccinated patients."

Gill said the bus will go into underserved communities that lack means of transportation.

"It will be a little bit more smaller scale," said Gill. "We can go out and do a dozen or so tests or vaccines in certain neighborhoods."

The two partners who will staff the bus are Care Here and the HANDS Clinic of St. Lucie County.

It's unclear when or where the bus will operate.

Gill said the logistics are still being put together.

