Martin County continues to vaccinate residents as eligibility opens up to those 40+

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Florida residents 40 years and older can now sign up and receive the coronavirus vaccine.

"I'm going into a different person's house every day for the most part, for four or five days a week anyways," said John Faulkner, 49, Jensen Beach resident. "I want to get the shot not for myself but for them also."

Health officials in Martin County said with a new age demographic now eligible, the demand for vaccine doses is growing even more.

"The challenges are always supply and demand," said Carol Ann Vitani with the Martin County Department of Health.

"Whenever I get the call that I'm okay to go get it, I'll go get it," said Faulkner. "I haven't seen my family up in Ohio for two years."

To date, there have been more than 85,000 doses administered in Martin County, according to the department of health.

Seventy-five percent of residents 65 years and older have received at least one dose of the shot.

For ages 60 - 64, that number is 41%.

For ages 55 - 59, 21% have received at least one dose.

For ages 50 - 54, 18% have received the shot.

Faulkner said now that he is eligible, trying to secure a shot is a challenge.

"You can go through CVS or Walgreens and you'll get a response that says there are no vaccines left right now and they're all spoken for, check back in five days," said Faulkner.

Health officials are encouraging residents to sign up on the state's registration website.

"It's MyVaccine.fl.gov and you pre-register on that site," said Vitani. "You'll receive a call and they will help schedule your appointment whether it's your first or second dose."

Vitani said those who sign up on the state's website should receive a call within a few days and about a week prior to the DOH's next vaccination clinic.

