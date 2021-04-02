Local fliers react to new CDC travel guidelines

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that fully vaccinated people can resume travel with low risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.

This comes as more people head to the airport for the Easter holiday weekend.

"We going to cut the last class," said Diane Zupke.

Meet two friends on a mission.

"And we are on spring break, yay. Just ready to have a good time and relax," Zupke said.

Zupke and her friend Stacey Buckley are from Ohio. The retired teachers recently returned back to the classroom.

"I missed the students. The energy we had from the younger people," Zupke said.

And after a trying year, this was Zupke's first trip after being fully vaccinated.

"I have no fears really because of this and how the guidelines are with the airlines," Zupke said.

For now her friend Stacey is holding off.

"At this point I’m still not nervous because I am very careful. I mask up and I keep my distance," Buckley said.

The CDC recommends that unvaccinated people should still get tested before and after traveling and quarantine after each trip.

Health officials said even though fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk, they should still take precautions while traveling, like wearing a mask, keeping your distance, and washing your hands.

To read the new CDC travel guidelines, click here.