Lawnwood Regional Medical Center to ask judge for permission to discontinue treatment for nurse fighting second bout of COVID-19

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce nurse diagnosed twice with COVID-19 continues to fight to recover nearly 5 months after she was admitted to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where she also works.

Forty-one-year-old Genea Bristol is also mother of three. Genea’s mother, Belinda Bristol, has been making Genea’s medical decisions as Genea is relying on an ECMO machine and ventilator to stay alive.

Wednesday, Lawnwood Regional Medical Center will be taking Belinda to court to ask a judge to overrule her decision to keep pursuing treatment for Genea.

A court filing shows Lawnwood Regional Medical Center is asking for permission to overrule Belinda’s proxy powers, recommending a stop to all aggressive treatment, entering a do not resuscitate order, taking Genea off life support machines, and moving Genea to hospice where they anticipate she will pass away.

“We feel that a mother should have the right to make the health decisions as it relates to her daughter,” said Attorney Reggie Sessions who is representing the Bristol family.

Court records say Genea has been on an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation machine since February, which is used to support the heart and lungs when a ventilator may not be enough.

Her physician does not anticipate her getting any better, saying she has significant lung damage attributed to COVID-19. Further treatment, they say, would be futile.

Sessions says the family is not ready to give up hope.

“She has been in the past conscious enough to even communicate by way of shedding tears or moving her hand when asked to so. That makes this a really unique situation,” Sessions said.

Sessions says they fought in the past without success to have Genea transferred to a different hospital with a higher success rate with ECMO machines.

Court records show Lawnwood Regional Medical Center also tried to get a transfer for Genea to obtain a lung transplant, but she wasn’t a transplant candidate.

“She said her weight had a lot to do with it,” Sessions said. He doesn’t want to rule out the chance for Genea to get a transplant down the road.

“There are even several family members that are even willing to be donors with regards to Genea’s lung transplant,” Sessions said.

Sessions will be asking the judge to let Belinda keep making Genea’s medical decisions.

“So we’re preparing for the worst if need be but expecting the best at this point,” Sessions said.

