Lab reports first omicron variant case in Miami-Dade County, source says

Posted at 12:32 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 12:32:35-05

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY — The first case of the new COVID-19 omicron variant in Miami-Dade County was reported Friday by a private lab company in the county, according to WPTV news partner NBC 6.

The private lab company, CardioPath, reported the variant case to authorities.

NBC 6 says the case was also confirmed by the office of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Cava's spokesperson said the case was detected in a day and a half and was reported to local authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

