Kravis Center, iThink Financial Amphitheatre under review for potential 'vaccine passport' violations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Several South Florida businesses are on the state's list of potential COVID-19 "vaccine passport" violators, including two popular Palm Beach County concert venues.

The Florida Department of Health on Monday provided WPTV with its list of businesses that are under review for potential violations of a state law prohibiting establishments from requiring people to provide proof of vaccination.

Among those businesses on the list are entertainment venues like the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in downtown West Palm Beach and the iThink Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Noted on the list, which includes repeated entries, are two specific concerts that were recently held at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre -- Maroon 5 and the Zac Brown Band.

WPTV Taste and See reporter T.A. Walker noted how Live Nation, which owns the iThink Financial Amphitheatre, required a health screening for concertgoers prior to the Maroon 5 performance. Live Nation is also included on the list.

A spokeswoman for the Kravis Center said in a statement that the venue "has adopted a COVID-19 policy which we believe is in the best safety and health interests of our performers, patrons, volunteers, staff and the public at large."

"We believe our policy is in full compliance with all applicable laws," spokeswoman Linda Birdsey said.

Other listed South Florida businesses include the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale and Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins.

Wilfredo Lee/AP loanDepot park is shown, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Miami.

The Florida Department of Health said in a statement that it "now has the authority to enforce penalties on applicable entities and institutions that require documentation of vaccination or post-exposure status."

Here is what the new law states, according to the Florida Department of Health:

"A business may not require patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business operations.



A government may not require persons to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the government operations.



An educational institution may not require students or residents to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery for attendance or enrollment, or to gain access to, entry upon, or service from such educational institution."

Other notable venues included on the list are the Amway Center and House of Blues in Orlando, the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa and Daily's Place in Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Health has established an email address for Florida residents and visitors to submit complaints. That email address is VaxPassFreeFL@FLHealth.gov.