'Health Check Required' for Thursday's Maroon 5 concert in West Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some of the artists coming to the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater (formally Coral Sky) are starting to require 'Health Checks' before fans can enter the venue starting with Thursday night's show by Maroon 5.

Live Nation, the venue's owner, posted health check instructions to ticket-holders on their website informing them of the new policy that started for Maroon 5's tour on Aug. 18. And ticket holders who already purchase tickets to Thursday's rescheduled performance received new instructions via e-mail.

Fans will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of Thursday night's show or be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot).

Children under 12 years need to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and will need to provide proof of negative result prior to entering the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater.

The Event Organizer is requiring fans agree to the terms below prior to ticket purchases & event entry. Please note these confirmations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you. By purchasing tickets for this event, I confirm that at the time of the event I will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of the event, OR be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot). Children under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event, and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue. Mask wearing will be encouraged. Entry requirements are subject to change. Live Nation

Maroon 5's website posted a statement that said, "We want our fans to stay safe and healthy and we really want to bring the show to all cities as planned!"

We want you to know that our top priority is the safety and well-being of our fans as well as that of the hard-working men and women who make these events possible. To that end we want to convey our support of recent news around shows starting to require additional protocols for entry, therefore starting on Aug 16th and in the following markets, proof of a negative test result within 48 hours of your show OR full vaccination will be required to attend.



Details have been sent to ticket holders in these markets via email and you can also check out each venue’s website for more info.



Thank you all for understanding this precaution. We want our fans to stay safe and healthy and we really want to bring the show to all cities as planned! Maroon 5

WPTV NewsChannel 5 reached out to Live Nation early Thursday morning asking how enforcement of Maroon 5's policy will work at Thursday night's show and is waiting on a response.

However, the venue's website said, "...Some common measures may include, but are not limited to: proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test result prior to entering the event, a rapid onsite COVID-19 test, or participating in a brief health questionnaire."

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order in April to prohibit so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports in Florida, "It's completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society."

Christina Pushaw, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, added clarification by telling the Florida Times Union, “If concert-goers can provide a negative COVID test instead of a vaccine passport, that is acceptable under the law. People who want to show proof of vaccination instead of a COVID test are free to do that. It just cannot be compelled.”

President Joe Biden called on resistant Republican governors to “get out of the way” of vaccine rules aimed at containing the more transmissible and dangerous COVID-19 variant. He backed city and private mandates requiring people to be vaccinated to go about some daily activities.

Live Nation posted that masks are not required but encouraged at the iThink Financial Amphitheater.

There are currently three performances scheduled at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater requiring health checks including Maroon 5, Kiss, and Lil Baby.