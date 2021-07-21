Jupiter Medical Center reopens COVID-19 unit

JUPITER, Fla. — Doctors say the Delta variant of COVID-19 is leading to a higher positivity rate and new hospitalizations.

Jupiter Medical Center has reopened its COVID unit with more people being infected and admitted with the coronavirus.

Enjoying an afternoon out of the sun and in the open air on Wednesday, Jimmy and Freddie Daughtridge ventured out to Carlin Park in Jupiter.

"It's very concerning," said Freddie Daughtridge.

But the couple in their 80s still remain cautious after being vaccinated, especially with COVID-19 cases surging again in the Sunshine State.

"At our age it's not a matter of sickness, it's a matter of life and death," said Jimmy Daughtridge.

At Jupiter Medical Center, doctors told WPTV there is a significant increase in hospitalizations as the contagious Delta variant spreads rapidly, and the majority of patients are younger and unvaccinated.

"We've gone from having one to five patients in the hospital to where we are seeing 25 to 30 patients in the hospital at a time," said Dr. Charles Murphy, the chief quality officer at Jupiter Medical Center.

Murphy said the hospital reopened its COVID unit. At its urgent care centers, it's testing about 300 patients a week now who are experiencing symptoms.

"We have seen the positivity rate go from approximately 5% or less up to 23% positive," Murphy said.

The Delta variant is responsible for the majority of new infections, but the vaccines offer a barrier of protection.

"Go for it. Protect yourself and others," Freddie Daughtridge said.

According to JMC, an increase is expected in new hospital admissions over the next four weeks across the country and in Florida. That's why doctors continue to stress the importance of being vaccinated.