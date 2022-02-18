Job burnout is on the rise, so here's how to avoid it

As employees are welcomed back to the workplace after nearly two years of working from home, doctors are already seeing an increase in job burnout and resignations.

So how do we avoid it?

According to UnitedHealthcare Doctor Marigene Harkter, burnout is something that happens every day.

She says it's exhaustion beyond just being tired and it causes you to mentally distance yourself at work.

"Remember burnout is not just being stressed. Everybody's stressed occasionally," Harkter said. "Its daily, unremitting, stress."

Here are the 5 ways she recommends avoiding job burnout:



Communicate with your boss and ask how you can fix the problem at work.

Reach out to your social circle, including family and friends.

Take advantage of your health benefits, especially since telehealth is now accessible in many workplaces.

Stick to healthy routines, including healthy eating and regular exercise.

Find ways to calm your mind through meditation or yoga.

Harkter also believes labor shortages could be impacting the increase in job burnout out.

"From a global scale we have a labor shortage, and that's impacting us economically. So just from the landscape of our economy," Harkter said. "Its really important that people going back, that our workforce is healthy, or as healthy as can be."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics only 62% of people are participating in the labor force as of January. Additionally, according to CNN, of the nearly 69 million employees who left their jobs in 2021 more than 47 million left voluntarily.