Is it safe to celebrate New Year's Eve with others? Infectious disease expert shares his thoughts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As you prepare for your New Year's Eve celebrations, local doctors have some tips to consider to make sure you start 2022 in good health.

Doctors want you to consider how you can safely celebrate while the highly-contagious omicron variant continues to spread.

"It’s the perfect storm. This omicron coming up right before the holidays," said Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi, the medical director of infectious disease at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

He said people can and should still celebrate the new year but keep up their guard.

"Even if you're vaccinated, that doesn't absolutely protect you 100% from getting the omicron variant," Osiyemi said.

He said while in any group setting to assume someone is positive with the virus, and protect yourself accordingly.

"It’s OK to be with your family, but you need to limit the group size you're going to be involved with," Osiyemi said.

Drive-thru COVID testing sites around our area have been packed with people looking for a last-minute negative test.

But Osiyemi said to remember not all negative tests are reliable.

He advises you to check in with everyone you plan to be around and see if they have symptoms.

"I think the rapid test is a good test. It's not perfect. The home test is definitely not always great against omicron. If you have a negative home test, you cannot guarantee you're not already affected," Osiyemi said.

If you're planning on a house party, dinner out or slightly larger group, keep your space and try to celebrate outdoors. Also, urge anyone with even mild symptoms to be honest and stay home.

"People who are not feeling well don't want to miss the party ... and they'll still show up not telling you they have symptoms," Osiyemi said.