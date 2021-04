WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More COVID-19 vaccinations took place in Palm Beach County on Saturday.

First responders with the West Palm Beach Fire Department and other agencies administered more than 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine at the city's "Protect West Palm Beach" vaccination site in Gaines Park.

This is the initiative's fourth week.

More than 3,000 shots have been administered there.

For more information on the program, visit https://www.protectwpb.com/.