Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Health care hero returns to frontlines after battling COVID in ICU

Daniel Rice, 37, was intubated for 11 days
items.[0].videoTitle
One Martin County health care hero is opening up about his battle against COVID-19 as he returns to the frontlines to help others.
Daniel Rice.PNG
Posted at 10:08 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 23:27:07-04

STUART, Fla. — One Martin County health care hero is opening up about his battle against COVID-19 as he returns to the frontlines to help others.

"The first couple of months were difficult because of how easy I wore out," said Daniel Rice, 37.

Rice, a nurse of three years at Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital contracted coronavirus in April 2020.

Daniel Rice.PNG

"When I got to the ER, they had to help me out of the car," said Rice. "I couldn't even stand. My temp was 102.3."

Within just 24 hours, Rice was placed on a remote breathing machine and was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

"A lot of people don't make it," said Rice. "I was the first prone patient."

Rice spent 11 days being intubated and eventually was released with his loved ones there by his side, cheering him on.

"Being able to go outside and see everyone rally for me, it was a happy moment," said Rice.

Daniel Rice.PNG

Months later, Rice returned to work on June 6.

He said his new insight as a former patient helps him take care of others battling the fight so many have lost.

"It's given me a much more broader understanding of what's going through the patient's mind when things like that happen," said Rice. "Because I went through that too. I was that patient."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right